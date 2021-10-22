Danakali (LON:DNK) Trading 3.3% Higher

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 81,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43.

About Danakali (LON:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.