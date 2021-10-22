Daniel M. Hancock Sells 11,217 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,440. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

