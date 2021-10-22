DAO Maker Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $2.81 or 0.00004610 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $103.51 million and $3.09 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00073467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00107997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,016.16 or 1.00102814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.24 or 0.06510267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00022113 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker's launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

