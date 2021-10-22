DAOventures One Day Volume Tops $113,872.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $113,872.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005263 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004166 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.