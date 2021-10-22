Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.77.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

