Dash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $249.63 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $194.60 or 0.00319266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $249.63 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010804 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,391,631 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

