DATA (DTA) Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. DATA has a market cap of $4.39 million and $484,909.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00209527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00103328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010904 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

