Datamine Market Cap Reaches $311,596.05 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $311,596.05 and approximately $8,170.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.48 or 0.00471413 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.00993530 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,336 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

