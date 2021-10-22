Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0006

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $918,804.29 and approximately $11,528.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00210342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00104297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010947 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.