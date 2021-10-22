DATx (DATX) Trading 32.2% Higher This Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. DATx has a market capitalization of $987,299.77 and approximately $447,910.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00211246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00103503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004322 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

