David A. Inchausti Sells 5,600 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $112.82. 623,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.8% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Chevron by 35.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 49.1% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

