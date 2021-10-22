David Schaffer Sells 11,565 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer sold 11,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $358,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $58,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31.

On Monday, September 27th, David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48.

NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,727. The firm has a market cap of $874.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 158,641 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 452,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

