David Schaffer Sells 1,900 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Schaffer sold 11,565 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $358,746.30.

On Wednesday, September 29th, David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31.

On Monday, September 27th, David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $635,829.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 70,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,727. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after buying an additional 974,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 541,476 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 452,979 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 218,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after buying an additional 205,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

