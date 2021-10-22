Deanna H. Lund Sells 11,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $260,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $255,415.00.

KTOS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 713,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,906. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.1% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 188.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

