DEAPcoin Price Down 4.7% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00206754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00103404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,648,421,437 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.