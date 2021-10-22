Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,499.56

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,499.56 ($58.79) and traded as high as GBX 5,205 ($68.00). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 5,140 ($67.15), with a volume of 182,617 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,017.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,499.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.39 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total value of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39). Also, insider Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($65.34), for a total transaction of £875,175 ($1,143,421.74). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,806 shares of company stock worth $134,633,382.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.