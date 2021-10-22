DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Cap of $14.86 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $14.86 million and $621,870.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00072092 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

