Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Down 4.2%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.71. 67,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 50,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.