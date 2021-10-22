DeGate (DG) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. DeGate has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and $119,611.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00072755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.11 or 0.99688565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.79 or 0.06529665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022017 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,166,152 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

