Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,947 shares during the quarter. Bonanza Creek Energy makes up 2.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,402. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCEI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.