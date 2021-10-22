Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,260 shares during the quarter. Gray Television makes up 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Gray Television worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 3,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,141. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

