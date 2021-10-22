Denali Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp comprises approximately 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Eagle Bancorp worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 113,605 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

EGBN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. 1,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,174. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

