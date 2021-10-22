Denali Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Greif comprises 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Greif worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after acquiring an additional 157,246 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,779. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.