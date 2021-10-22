Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 33,400 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. ACCO Brands makes up approximately 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of ACCO Brands worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 368,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $854.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

