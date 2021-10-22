Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Enstar Group worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at about $854,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $238.78. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,781. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.59. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $169.22 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

