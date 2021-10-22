Denis Mendonca Sells 8,591 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 596,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 103,631 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

