Dent (DENT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.79 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $596.10 million and $43.79 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00208292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00103719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

