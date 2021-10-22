Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Despegar.com worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DESP opened at $11.89 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $833.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

