Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to 250.00

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 240.00 to 250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.20. 3,675,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505,948. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

