Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to 250.00

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 240.00 to 250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.
Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.20. 3,675,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505,948. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
