Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $151.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BX. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

NYSE:BX opened at $132.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. ING Groep lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 8,623,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group now owns 115,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 27,382,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,192,000 after purchasing an additional 70,028 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,450,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

