Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.