Deutsche eMark Trading Down 0.2% This Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $135,722.57 and approximately $860.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

