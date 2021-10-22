Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

DTCWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

