Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,987 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

DVN opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

