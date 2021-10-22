Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Director Sheldon B. Nelson Sells 40,000 Shares

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Director Sheldon B. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$17,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,402.87.

Sheldon B. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$8,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$6,225.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 50,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 30,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$9,450.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 35,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$9,800.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 35,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$5,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 30,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

CVE:DMI traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. Diamcor Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.15 million and a P/E ratio of -8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

