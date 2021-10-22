Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $194.39

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $194.39 and last traded at $193.31, with a volume of 2839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average of $174.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

