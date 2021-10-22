Diamond Price Tops $3.52 on Top Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Diamond has a total market cap of $12.82 million and $49,269.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00005543 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001543 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00046631 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,637,864 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

