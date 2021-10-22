Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $681,356.26 and $7.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.89 or 0.00444684 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

