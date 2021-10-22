Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1,440.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after purchasing an additional 201,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $154.78 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

