DigitalBits Hits Market Capitalization of $470.96 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000993 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $470.96 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.00320090 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.