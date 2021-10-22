Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0111

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $419,514.61 and $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,500.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.76 or 0.06568646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.00315947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.81 or 0.01028953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00089655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.81 or 0.00437082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00279933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00245437 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,899,481 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

