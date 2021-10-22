DigitalNote Trading Up 8.8% This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $10,081.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.89 or 0.00436847 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 452.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,062,592,035 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,264,325 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

