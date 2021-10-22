Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

