Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,851 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.06% of SPS Commerce worth $37,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 53,091 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $163.76 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.06 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

