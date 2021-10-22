Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 141,307 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.51% of Vericel worth $37,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $151,322,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after buying an additional 1,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 444,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 337,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $50.57 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.