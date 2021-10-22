Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 230,953 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.77% of Infinera worth $37,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

