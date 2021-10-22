Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 255,651 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $38,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,942,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 808.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $155,004,000 after buying an additional 2,752,237 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of -72.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

