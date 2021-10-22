Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of HubSpot worth $37,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 57.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $802.48 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.87 and a 12 month high of $817.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $690.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $765.00.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.