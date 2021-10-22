Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.19% of SMART Global worth $36,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,101. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.