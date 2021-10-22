Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Imperial Oil worth $37,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.